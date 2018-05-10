Sigma Systems Advances Its Product Portfolio for the Next Generation of Digital Services and Sees Growth in Customer Adoption

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software , today announced their latest product innovations in support of communications service providers looking to quickly adopt new business models for the next generation of digital services, while combining them with their core services. Sigma will be demonstrating these business-critical capabilities at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World taking place May 14-16 th in Nice, France.

Catherine Michel, CTO of Sigma Systems, commented: “We’re at a very exciting time in the industry. Service providers need to be able to dynamically connect and sell the incessant waves of new digital services with the persistence of legacy services, without having to manually intervene in the process. Service providers need to behave much more as lifestyle providers, recognizing that rapid innovation with mass personalization must be a business-as-usual approach to the market. Sigma has been advancing our technology for the onslaught of these living digital services – IoT, connected cars, connected homes - to help service providers create, sell and deliver new product innovations in a dynamic environment.”

The products that comprise the Sigma Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio are Sigma Catalog, Sigma Configure Price Quote, Sigma Order Management, Sigma Provisioning, and Sigma Insights. These products are all individually deployable, or available as a pre-integrated, best-of-breed solutions. Several major service providers worldwide continue to adopt either model, most recently the global satellite provider Inmarsat, Indonesian mobile services provider Telkomsel serving 190 million subscribers, and Telstra, Australia’s largest communications services provider for consumer and enterprise markets.

A brief update of the latest product innovations from across the Sigma Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio follows.

Sigma Catalog. Several capabilities have been added to Sigma Catalog that further enable service providers to dynamically manage the definition, bundling and launch of next generation living digital services as part of their BAU PLM process. Key enhancements have been made to the visualization and parallel release management of product/service/resource definitions for this purpose. Major advancements have also been made to the micro-services layer of Catalog Services, particularly in support of the contextual awareness and run-time rules execution during the quote, order capture, order decomposition and order fulfilment processes.

Sigma Configure Price Quote (CPQ). Sigma CPQ is now that only CPQ application that can be deployed as a single platform, yet physically service multiple sales channels across mobile, web, retail kiosk and desktop, making it the only true omni-channel CPQ platform. As part of these enhancements, Sigma has deepened its integration with Salesforce to support the Lightning UI standard and has productized its integration with eCommerce platforms in support of web shops and self-service via digital channels. Sigma CPQ’s unique ability to handle the complexity of quotes and orders across newer living digital services, traditional consumer services and advanced enterprise data services, has been further extended with features for dynamic change order creation and in-flight order amendments and cancellations.

Sigma Order Management. Several recent innovations to Sigma Order Management’s Über orchestration platform ensure that service providers can coordinate and manage the fulfilment of orders from any channel and onto any network technology – traditional core networks, SDNs, 5G networks, IoT devices, 3 rd party networks – all in an automated environment. Examples of additional capabilities include enhanced dynamic MACD (move, add, change, delete) execution plans for both simple and complex orders, the ability to have multiple independent fulfilment plans execute in parallel per order, and enhanced broad scale workflow re-use for activities.

Sigma Provisioning. Sigma Provisioning continues to lead the market in zero-touch network activation across all core network technologies. Latest innovations around auto-deployment and continuous delivery frameworks as well as dynamic scaling mean automation has been extended to include real-time application management. A North American CSP recently determined that the automation of Sigma Provisioning saved close to millions of dollars in call center, truck rolls and other customer service activities while maintaining 100% uptime of Sigma Cloud over a one-year period.

Sigma Insights. The latest addition to the Sigma product portfolio, Sigma Insights is an intelligent data mining and analytics platform for understanding and responding to key business and technical performance indicators. The most recent innovations enhance the foundations for machine learning business intelligence through a new agent framework for the dynamic collection of data, a more configurable way of sharing event data with third-party applications and new querying APIs for faster data mining of Sigma Insights events.

As a cross-portfolio architecture strategy, with each software release Sigma continues to capitalize on its micro-services infrastructure, its no-code zone approach to deployment through its data-driven configuration framework, its ongoing support for the TM Forum Open Digital API initiative and its backwards compatibility software promise.

To speak with Sigma about its portfolio or to find out more about Sigma, please visit www.sigma-systems.com or email info@sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products in addition to offering a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

