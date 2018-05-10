Maya Hawke makes the most of 'Little Women' screen debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Little readers have long embraced "Little Women" and found inspiration in the character of Jo March, a headstrong young writer out to conquer the world.

Maya Hawke counts herself among the new generation of fans of Louisa May Alcott's 19th-century novel.

But the lucky actress takes it one step further: She stars as Jo in a new version of "Little Women."

The drama airs on consecutive Sundays, May 13 and May 20, on PBS' "Masterpiece" showcase.

Hawke, the 19-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, said the project appealed to her because of Jo's love of literature.

Maya Hawke has a role in the next season of "Stranger Things."