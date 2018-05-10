Q&A: Iran's Asghar Farhadi on the push and pull of home

Director Asghar Farhadi poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Everybody Knows', at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc
Director Asghar Farhadi poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Everybody Knows' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, so
Director Asghar Farhadi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Everybody Knows' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, sout
Actor Ricardo Darin, from left, actress Penelope Cruz, director Asghar Farhadi and actor Javier Bardem pose for photographers at the photo call for th
Actors Penelope Cruz, left, and Javier Bardem pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Everybody Knows' at the 71st international film f
Actress Penelope Cruz poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Everybody Knows' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southe
Actress Penelope Cruz poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, T
CANNES, France (AP) — Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi says he wants to continue making films in his native Iran despite being critical of its regime and concerns about the impact of the U.S. decision to reinstate sanctions on the country.
Farhadi's latest film, the Spanish-language feature "Everybody Knows," opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday with a premiere that coincided almost exactly with President Trump's announcement of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord.
The decision left the director with a sense of melancholy.
Despite critical comments of Iran's leadership, Farhadi says he continues to be drawn to Tehran and wants to keep making films there. He delayed making "Everybody Knows" with Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz for two years so he could make "The Salesman," which won the best foreign language Oscar in 2017.