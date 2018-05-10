Q&A: Iran's Asghar Farhadi on the push and pull of home

CANNES, France (AP) — Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi says he wants to continue making films in his native Iran despite being critical of its regime and concerns about the impact of the U.S. decision to reinstate sanctions on the country.

Farhadi's latest film, the Spanish-language feature "Everybody Knows," opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday with a premiere that coincided almost exactly with President Trump's announcement of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord.

The decision left the director with a sense of melancholy.

Despite critical comments of Iran's leadership, Farhadi says he continues to be drawn to Tehran and wants to keep making films there. He delayed making "Everybody Knows" with Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz for two years so he could make "The Salesman," which won the best foreign language Oscar in 2017.