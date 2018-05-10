The Latest: Greitens arrives for first day of jury selection

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has arrived at a St. Louis courthouse for the first day of jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Jury selection is expected to start Thursday morning and last at least two days. Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

Greitens arrived in a car with darkened windows and entered the courthouse through a controlled entryway.

Greitens has acknowledged the affair. He's refused to say whether he took the photo. He calls the charge a "witch hunt."

12:30 a.m.

Prosecutors say Greitens violated state law that prohibits taking an unauthorized photo of someone in a full or partial state of nudity. They're expected to argue that taking such a photo with a cellphone involves transmission of the photo, from pixels to memory card, which is a felony.

