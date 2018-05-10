Ludia’s What’s Your Story? Launches First-Ever Digital Crossover with Cosmopolitan Magazine

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Top game publisher Ludia today announced its first brand licensing agreement with Hearst Magazines for its interactive-story game, What’s Your Story?.Cosmopolitan magazine will join other top entertainment licenses like “Scream”, “Divergent”, and “Beverly Hills 90210”, giving readers the opportunity to live out their favourite stories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005777/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“ Cosmo has been on the pulse of women’s lifestyle for generations and we couldn’t think of a better fit for What’s Your Story? ” says Alex Thabet, CEO of Ludia. “Readers are voracious in the interactive story genre and we believe Cosmopolitan will satisfy their appetites with our exclusive take on what it’s like to work behind-the-scenes at the largest young women’s media brand in the world.”

The story sees players landing a dream internship at the perennial magazine; readers must make tough decisions and navigate through romance and drama, all while juggling deadlines and life in the city.

“We are delighted to work with Ludia, and look forward to giving our readers and other aspiring brand enthusiasts a chance to bring their dreams to life through this exciting new Cosmopolitan digital platform,” said Steve Ross, global chief licensing officer and head of brand development, Hearst Magazines.

What will your choices say about you? Download What’s Your Story?™ for free on the App Store or Google Play Store today and find out.

About Ludia Inc. Ludia Inc. is a Montreal-based video game company that creates and distributes cross-platform digital games. Our innovative and high-quality product portfolio consists of original and world-recognized branded properties such as: Jurassic World™: The Game, What’s Your Story?™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, Dragons: Rise of Berk, Family Feud® 2 & Friends and The Price Is Right™. We are a member of the FremantleMedia family, one of the world’s leading content producers. For more information visit www.ludia.com, as well as our Facebook and LinkedIn pages, or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005777/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Ludia

Rose Agozzino,514-313-3370 ext 214

ragozzino@ludia.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS OTHER TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING CONSUMER

SOURCE: Ludia Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 10:07 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 10:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005777/en