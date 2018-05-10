Taiwan institutions to mark International Museum Day with free entry, special events

More than 40 institutions across Taiwan will offer free entry and host special events May 18 to mark International Museum Day.



Many of the country’s leading artistic, historical and scientific facilities will provide complementary admission, including National Palace Museum and National Taiwan Museum in Taipei City; National Museum of Natural Science in central Taiwan’s Taichung City; Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in the southern Taiwan metropolis; and National Museum of Prehistory in southeastern Taiwan’s Taitung County.



In line with the year’s theme Hyperconnected Museums, several institutions plan to stage film screenings, seminars and special exhibitions examining the role of cutting-edge technologies in fostering public engagement and reaching out to new audiences such as the physically disabled. Events will also explore efforts to promote collaboration and communication with minority groups.



One of the highlights is expected to be the contemporary art exhibition “Family Memo—Island of Memory and Migration” at National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Running May 11 to Aug. 26, the show will comprise audiovisual art installations and photographs centering on the backgrounds and stories of new immigrants to Taiwan from Southeast Asia.



Equally noteworthy is the “Special Exhibition of Deaf Culture” at National Museum of Taiwan Literature in the southern city of Tainan. Set to be staged May 18 to June 17, the event aims to foster awareness of the lifestyles of the hearing impaired through activities like movie screenings and sign language courses.



On the technology front, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung will host a seminar the same day examining the application of 3-D printing techniques in reproducing classic artworks. The event will focus on a project to replicate an oil painting by late Taiwan artist Chen Cheng-po for use in a tactile exhibition for the visually impaired.



Launched in 1977, International Museum Day is celebrated in 157 countries and territories worldwide. The occasion is coordinated by Paris-headquartered International Council of Museums, a network consisting of some 36,000 institutions around the globe.