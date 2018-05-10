Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Polaris Slingshot, the open air, three-wheeled roadster that delivers “The Ultimate Joyride™,” today announced Club Slingshot, a national owners group that is designed to embrace a strong, growing community and recognize the loyal Slingshot owners across the country. In its inaugural year, more than 25,000 new and used Slingshot owners will receive a complimentary one-year membership, which includes special offers, access to events and rides, as well as a first-edition Slingshot owners magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005710/en/

Club Slingshot (Photo: Polaris Slingshot)

Club Slingshot is designed to enhance the local owners group experience, and to elevate that even further, Slingshot is asking owners to play a vital role in shaping the future of Club Slingshot. Slingshot invites owners to share their ideas by connecting directly via e-mail at ClubSlingshot@Polaris.com. Slingshot’s desire to build this from the ground up is intentional, as it looks to build Club Slingshot alongside its passionate community of owners.

“Since the introduction of Slingshot in late 2014, we have seen an organic establishment of owners who share the same passion for the brand and their vehicle. We felt the time was right to establish a national owners group to celebrate and provide further value to Slingshot owners,” said Josh Fulkerson, Slingshot Sr. Director. “ Club Slingshot is more than a membership group. It’s a community of people who have fun owning their Slingshot, want to share memorable experiences and establish relationships that can last a lifetime. They are connected by simply enjoying the Slingshot life.”

To start receiving all the benefits of Club Slingshot, every current Slingshot owner is encouraged to visit ClubSlingshot.com, click on “Check Your Membership” to confirm or update contact information. Membership packets will be mailed to owners this summer.

Available at Polaris dealerships throughout the country, Slingshot is powered by a 2.4L GM engine that creates 173 horsepower and 166 foot-pounds of torque. Select 2018 models feature the seven-inch touchscreen RideCommand infotainment system with turn-by-turn navigation. The 2018 Slingshot lineup includes three models, the S, SL and SLR, and two limited-edition offerings, the Grand Touring LE and SLR LE. Pricing ranges from an entry-level $19,999 (S) to $30,999 (SLR LE). To find a local dealer to test drive a Slingshot, visit .

Owners can personalize and customize their Slingshot with a variety of Slingshot Engineered Accessories, including the revolutionary Slingshade, a color-match top offering superb rider comfort and sun protection, as well as styling enhancements, tech and audio components, storage options, wind deflectors, riding gear, helmets, driving jackets and street wear. Most of the vehicle accessories are offered in a variety of factory color-matched options.

Join the club and help shape the membership experience for years to come. For more information about Club Slingshot, visit ClubSlingshot.com. Follow Slingshot on social media: , on Twitter and on Instagram. For information on Polaris Adventures and Slingshot rental locations, visit .

About Polaris Slingshot Polaris Slingshot ®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you’ve ever experienced. It is “The Ultimate Joyride™.” The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit www.PolarisSlingshot.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005710/en/

CONTACT: For Polaris Slingshot:

Jeff Millard, 714-333-7150

Jeff@thebrandamp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Polaris Slingshot

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 09:24 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 09:24 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005710/en