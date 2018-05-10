WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, unveiled today an exclusive collection of affordable and stylish nursery furnishings and decor. The West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids collection combines West Elm’s signature modern aesthetic with Pottery Barn Kids' industry expertise and craftsmanship. Inspired by West Elm’s distinct style and products, the collection features more than 50 pieces of furniture, bedding, décor, storage, and giftables. It is available now at westelm.com and potterybarnkids.com, as well as in West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide. This marks West Elm’s first foray into the baby and kids category, and the first time that two Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands have collaborated on an exclusive product line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005294/en/

West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids Collection available online and in stores nationwide on May 10. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers have long looked to us for our unique designs and quality, and trusted Pottery Barn Kids for its expertise and kid-friendly products,” said Alex Bellos, President, West Elm. “Together, we recognized the opportunity to better serve our customers who are preparing for their next life stage by combining our skills and knowledge to create a modern nursery collection that is beautiful, affordable and sustainably made.”

“The West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids nursery collection extends modern design into every room of the house,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “This collection brings West Elm’s most popular pieces to the nursery with the assurance of Pottery Barn Kids’ craftsmanship, quality and safety through rigorous testing, GREENGUARD gold certification and 100% cotton organic bedding.”

Designed with today’s parents and their babies in mind, the West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids collection helps customers complement their personal style with affordable nursery products that offer choice and function. The assortment features GREENGUARD Gold Certified cribs and changing tables, all-natural, sustainably sourced materials, and GOTS-certified organic cotton textiles. The West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids collection is available in three distinct and complementary styles:

The mid-century collection draws on West Elm’s iconic furniture and accessories to introduce timeless design to the nursery. Classic forms in warm-wood acorn or white finishes, and retro angled legs, offer baby a youthful and stylish first room. Just-right cribs available in mini ($399 with mattress included) or standard ($399 with mattress sold separately), are manufactured from FSC-certified wood in a Fair Trade factory. West Elm favorites, the Souk Wool Rug and Charm Wool Rug ($399-$899) are reimagined for the nursery to ensure comfort and safety. The modern collection offers clean-lined, white furniture offset with warm wood details. Whether it’s the sleek Niels Wing Glider and stationary ottoman ($349-$799 and sold separately), a monogrammable tweed Sherpa blanket ($49.50) or a giftable plush animal thumbie ($16), the modern collection infuses nursery essentials with fun, vibrant patterns, colorful details, and global charm. For a polished look, the Audrey collection introduces a luxe style with its lacquer finishes, brass accents, and glam pastel textiles. Silky soft TENCEL sheets and quilts ($24-$79 each), made from all-natural eucalyptus fibers, ensure baby sleeps on the purest bedding possible. The Audrey 6-drawer changing table ($1,369) offers smart function with its removable changing table topper that parents can affix firmly to the back of the dresser and remove it as baby grows to be a toddler.

The West Elm X Pottery Barn Kids collection is available today at www.westelm.com and www.potterybarnkids.com. Shop the 50-plus piece collection in West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide, as well as through the Pottery Barn Kids catalog beginning June 1 and West Elm catalog starting June 5. For more information, please visit WestElm.com/PotteryBarnKids or PotteryBarnKids.com/WestElm. Customers can join a community of expecting parents and families on social media by participating in the conversation using #WestElmxPBK and tagging @potterybarnkids @westelm.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With a mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The brand operates more than 100 retail stores as well as e-commerce websites in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers around the world, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, Middle East, Philippines and South Korea. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates West Elm Workspace in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West Elm Hotels. West Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States, Canada and Australia, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce website in Mexico. Pottery Barn Kids provides complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005294/en/

CONTACT: Kendra Stewart

Pottery Barn Kids

KRStewart@wsgc.com

or

Andres (Dru) Ortega

West Elm

AOrtega2@wsgc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CATALOG LUXURY ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS BABY/MATERNITY RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Pottery Barn Kids & West Elm

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 08:55 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 08:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005294/en