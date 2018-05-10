Booz Allen Hamilton Appoints Nicholas Veasey Director of Investor Relations

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today named Nicholas Veasey as Director, Investor Relations, effective June 30. He succeeds Curt Riggle, who will lead internal financial education efforts in the firm, while continuing to assist with investor relations through a summer transition period. Veasey will report to Chief Financial Officer Lloyd Howell, Jr.

Veasey, who joined Booz Allen in 2015, currently serves as the Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, leading acquisition execution, and designing and implementing the firm’s capital allocation strategy. Prior to Booz Allen, Veasey was an investment banker covering the Industrials sector at Deutsche Bank in New York, executing debt, equity and merger transactions for large, corporate clients. Previously, Veasey served as a Marine Reconnaissance Platoon Commander with multiple deployments to the Middle East following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 2002.

“Nick brings an invaluable mix of professional experience to his new investor relations role that will serve the firm well as we execute the next phases of our growth strategy,” Howell said. “We offer tremendous thanks to Curt Riggle, who has built our investor program from the ground up following our IPO. Through this work, he has helped to articulate Booz Allen’s exciting growth story and has generated great respect for the firm and himself in the industry. We look forward to benefiting from Curt’s continuing contribution to our success in his new role.”

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than one hundred years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering, and innovation expertise.

With international headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the firm employs approximately 24,750 people globally, and had revenue of $5.80 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com.

