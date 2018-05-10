Hungary's parliament elects premier Viktor Orban to 4th term

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's parliament has elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his third consecutive term and forth overall term in office.

Orban's Fidesz party and a small ally won 133 of 199 seats in the legislature on April 8, a super-majority which will allow them to amend the Constitution unchallenged.

Orban, who critics say has introduced an increasingly autocratic style of government since returning to power in 2010, was elected Thursday by a vote of 134-28, with some of the opposition parties boycotting the session.

Orban, who took his oath of office immediately after the vote, has said that the main aim of his new government will be to "safeguard Hungary's security and Christian culture."