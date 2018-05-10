Nintendo Download: Chase Battles Anytime, Anywhere!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the console genre greats, featuring deep dungeon diving and turn-based combat presented in classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world. Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the famed Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is available on May 15. – Garage is a shooter in the style of an ’80s B-movie. Explore every dark corner of an underground parking garage and discover a passageway to a supernatural world that has never seen the light of day. Find new weapons and master them to survive. Solve the mystery of this cursed place and the creatures that inhabit it. – Demo Version – Fighting superstars from around the world share one thing in common: extendable arms! Fight as never before with this free demo. Pick from a selection of characters equipped with super-powered arms, and use simple motion or button controls to dish out highly strategic beatdowns in select stages of the single-player campaign or even in one-on-one matches. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS – In the Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux game, you play as a brave United Nations soldier investigating a spatial anomaly called the Schwarzwelt – a dome of dark energy that threatens to consume the world. Inside, you’ll find it home to a nightmare mirror of our own Earth, populated with demons dying to meet you. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux is available May 15. – Demo Version – As a team, defend a post-apocalyptic Wild West from an invasion of transforming rock monsters with Dillon the armadillo and his squirrel engineer, Russ. You can even put yourself in the game and battle alongside Dillon and Russ as an animal version of your Mii character. Recruit hired gunners to back you up in battle, and then roll into fights and high-speed chases to take down waves of enemies as Dillon, the “Red Flash” himself!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at

Activities:

Earn My Nintendo Platinum Points with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – My Nintendo members can earn 100 Platinum Points by finding the hidden K-O-N-G letters on the game website . In addition, members can also redeem their points for new Donkey Kong digital wallpapers for their PC or mobile devices. Check out My Nintendo news for more information. Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Best Decorated Toy-Con ends soon—enter today! – Make, play, and discover with Nintendo Labo! Create your masterpiece using a Nintendo Labo kit and a Nintendo Switch system, then post a video or picture of your creation to the My Nintendo – Nintendo Labo Creators Contest site for a chance to win some great prizes.* The “Best Decorated Toy-Con” contest ends on 10:59 a.m. PT on May 11, so act fast! Are you curious about what other My Nintendo members have made so far? Check out them out here , and be sure to click the “Like” button for your favorite creations! Fire Emblem Heroes Version 2.5.0 Update – The new update to the Fire Emblem Heroes mobile game adds many new features, including updates to the Arena, tutorial improvements and new Heroes. Check out all the details about everything included in the new update here

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 11 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 11 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 14 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 15 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 15 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 14 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 15 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS)

