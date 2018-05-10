Bitcoin Foundation Founder Charlie Shrem Joins XYO Network Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--The XYO Network announces today that Charlie Shrem has joined the Board of Advisors. Shrem is a bitcoin pioneer, social economist, digital currency trader and is currently the founder of Crypto.IQ. His work in this field is legendary.

In 2011, at the dawn of the crypto era, Shrem founded BitInstant, the first and largest Bitcoin company. In 2013, he founded the Bitcoin Foundation and served as its Vice Chairman. Since then, Charlie has advised more than a dozen digital currency companies, launched and managed numerous partnerships between crypto and non-crypto companies, and is the go-to guy for some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs. He recently started Crypto.IQ, a premier advisory firm providing expert research, education and advice in the world of crypto assets. In short, he is the ultimate insider at the epicenter.

Shrem was an early change-maker for bitcoin, identifying some of the initial challenges and quickly working to overcome them so that it could be adopted on a mass scale. His company BitInstant was born out of the frustration of losing bitcoins due to long transaction times. At one time, it processed 30% of all bitcoin transactions. Shrem is responsible for bringing cryptocurrency to the masses by partnering with MoneyGram to allow cash deposits for bitcoin at over 700,000 US locations.

“Shrem’s first hand experience with both the actual and perceived limitations of digital currency, followed by rapid innovation to overcome them, is exactly what we need to introduce a new cryptolocation technology on a massive and global scale,” said XYO Network co-founder Markus Levin.

The XYO Network is the next generation of GPS technology as it provides an efficient and foolproof way to deliver trustworthy location through cryptolocation technology that protects privacy while providing greater accuracy. With a platform of over one million connected beacon devices already in circulation, the blockchain technology can jump from the online realm into the real world with precise physical coordinates.

As the world leader in blockchain location technology, the XYO Network can serve as an Internet of Things (IoT) backbone for smart cities of the future. It can power everything from automated parking payments to traffic flow optimization, self-driving cars, autonomous drone delivery, airline luggage tracking, e-commerce, and many additional applications. It can even extend beyond the Earth to vehicle and equipment location services on the Moon or even Mars.

XYO Network built the world’s first decentralized location verification system with more than one million location tracking devices in circulation around the world. After years of investment and breakthroughs in crypto-location technology, XYO is poised to help bring the promise and the benefits of blockchain technology to the real world on a massive and global scale. This can have a profound impact on businesses that rely on the delivery of goods and services requiring non-forgeable and verifiable location data. It can power current applications like eCommerce as well as the backbone for smart cities of the future including the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving vehicles, autonomous delivery drones, and even location tracking on the Moon and Mars.

