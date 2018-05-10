Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB:ZMTP) (the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today announced that the Company has begun volume shipments of the Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range, Model MR1700 (“MR1700 Router”).

The MR1700 Router transmits high-speed WiFi data over a wide area, even to distant rooms in large homes. The MR1700 also performs well in apartments and condominiums where neighbors’ WiFi signals can create interference. Additional details on the MR1700 Router are available at www.motorolanet.com/mr1700.

Management Commentary

Frank Manning, Zoom’s President and CEO, commented, “The MR1700 provides strong WiFi performance at an attractive price. It’s an important new router for us and represents Zoom’s commitment to continually enhancing our product line for consumers in the US and in other countries. The Company intends to introduce new products throughout 2018 that benefit from the Motorola brand and our expertise in design, production, marketing, and support.”

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

