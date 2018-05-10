NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Chrissy Teigen, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, widely known for her obsession with hearty, homemade, and delicious cooking, is bringing six of her original recipes to Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) menus this summer. The exclusive partnership, which begins June 4, 2018 and continues through the week of July 9, 2018, will include a selection of Chrissy’s favorite home-cooked meals from her first cookbook Cravings. Chrissy worked in collaboration with Blue Apron’s culinary team to adapt these recipes exclusively for Blue Apron. Customers will also receive a sneak peek of a recipe from Cravings 2, Chrissy’s second cookbook that launches this September––Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches with Pickled Cucumbers & Carrots.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005169/en/

Introducing Blue Apron x Chrissy: Chrissy Teigen Brings Six of Her Favorite Recipes to Blue Apron Menus This Summer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Speaking on the partnership, Chrissy said: “It’s no surprise to anyone that I love cooking at home. I’m constantly experimenting with new recipes and sharing both my hits, and my misses! I am excited to partner with Blue Apron to share some of my favorite recipes directly with my fans, followers, and home cooks, making it easy and convenient for them to cook with me in their home kitchens.”

“Chrissy’s love for food is absolutely infectious. She has established herself as an authentic and trusted culinary authority,” said Christine Fu, head of partnerships, Blue Apron. “This partnership is a natural fit for Blue Apron, namely because we share Chrissy’s passion for addictive, incredible, and unforgettable recipes. We are so excited to bring Chrissy’s recipes to our menus this summer so that home cooks across the country can enjoy her original creations.”

The six Blue Apron x Chrissy recipes are:

Week of June 4, 2018: Garlic & Soy-Glazed Shrimp with Charred Broccoli & Hot Green Pepper Sauce Week of June 11, 2018: Sesame Chicken Noodles with Bok Choy Week of June 18, 2018: Chinese Chicken Salad with Crispy Wontons Week of June 25, 2018: Chicken Lettuce Cups with Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, & Jasmine Rice Week of July 2, 2018: Chipotle-Lime Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms, Monterey Jack, & Crema Week of July 9, 2018: Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches with Pickled Cucumbers & Carrots

Blue Apron x Chrissy recipes will be available only to Blue Apron customers and can be ordered for the week of June 4 starting now. For more information, visit: www.blueapron.com/chrissy.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005169/en/

CONTACT: Blue Apron

Media:

Nisha Devarajan, 512-965-2827

nisha.devarajan@blueapron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) ONLINE RETAIL CELEBRITY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE BOOKS OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Blue Apron

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005169/en