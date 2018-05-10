President receives Taiwanese seaman recognized at World Drill Championships

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A member of the Navy Honor Guard met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Thursday after finishing fourth and earning a special award in the solo exhibition event at the World Drill Championships (WDC) in Florida over the weekend.



Tsai received seaman Su Chi-lin (蘇祈麟), who arrived back in Taiwan the day before, and his family at the Presidential Office, where she congratulated him on his performance at the international competition.



The president mentioned that one trick of Su's which she found particularly impressive was when he caught a rifle while blindfolded, a video of which has since gone viral in Taiwan.



According to the WDC, Su received the Constantine Wilson Award, named after the founder of the internationally touring rifle exhibition drill team New Guard America, for his eye-catching performance in the competition.



She was also very moved that Su shouted "I love Taiwan" at the very end of his routine, Tsai noted.



Tsai said that Su's story, of joining the Air Force Honor Guard as a 19-year-old doing his compulsory military service and then choosing to sign up for the Navy, is very inspiring.



It shows that the military is not just about protecting one's country but also about realizing one's goals, the president said.



Su told reporters that he thought he was going to win first place but despite being disappointed at falling short of that goal, competing in the event introduced him to the very best competitors in the field and that has given him something to aim for.