Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 10, 2018
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;A morning t-storm;87;76;W;7;77%;73%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;104;80;Sunny and less humid;99;81;NE;7;25%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;77;59;WSW;9;59%;65%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;68;57;A couple of showers;69;57;SE;7;73%;60%;7
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;57;45;Mostly sunny;66;53;ESE;6;58%;3%;6
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;46;A shower in the a.m.;52;43;SE;15;58%;66%;3
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;100;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;WSW;6;43%;58%;7
Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;65;47;Cloudy and cooler;59;43;NE;9;68%;66%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;Partly sunny, cooler;76;57;SSW;10;77%;1%;5
Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;77;62;Thunderstorms;76;64;NNE;8;72%;84%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;66;60;Afternoon showers;66;62;NNW;14;80%;100%;1
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;An afternoon shower;88;63;ESE;13;42%;48%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;4;77%;68%;6
Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SW;5;65%;73%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;S;7;76%;65%;7
Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;68;58;Mostly sunny;68;58;SW;14;72%;7%;9
Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;79;64;Cloudy;75;59;S;6;47%;40%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;75;55;A t-storm in spots;80;59;SE;5;51%;73%;8
Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;82;55;Partly sunny, cooler;69;53;ENE;5;66%;33%;3
Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;48;A little p.m. rain;65;48;SSE;5;76%;86%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;79;56;Turning cloudy;82;57;ESE;5;52%;4%;7
Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;58;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NNW;8;70%;82%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;Mostly sunny;67;53;SE;5;60%;3%;6
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;69;51;Showers and t-storms;75;47;ENE;10;60%;82%;8
Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;78;57;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;S;5;43%;33%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;63;Clouds and sun;69;55;SSW;8;78%;26%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;84;64;Rain and a t-storm;85;63;NNW;4;53%;84%;8
Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;70;53;Mostly cloudy;71;58;WSW;10;60%;0%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;103;69;Sunny and not as hot;91;66;NW;10;31%;1%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;66;53;Inc. clouds;62;54;W;16;72%;51%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A shower or t-storm;81;67;E;4;65%;73%;10
Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;97;85;A t-storm around;100;85;S;10;59%;44%;9
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;67;46;A t-storm in spots;54;48;NE;15;77%;75%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;79;SW;7;73%;80%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Severe thunderstorms;70;53;Periods of sun;62;48;NNW;9;74%;70%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;75;66;NNW;6;86%;0%;13
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;69;Breezy with some sun;89;71;S;15;57%;4%;9
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;75;Sunny intervals;85;75;S;10;80%;79%;9
Delhi, India;Sunshine;104;79;Hazy and very warm;107;83;NNW;7;24%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;87;52;Mostly cloudy;79;51;NNE;7;36%;44%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;72;Thunderstorms;96;77;S;7;67%;85%;9
Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;91;76;An afternoon shower;92;78;SE;7;58%;64%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;57;42;Periods of rain;51;39;SW;21;82%;69%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with clearing;88;63;Thickening clouds;95;64;NNE;6;24%;27%;10
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;Partly sunny;72;59;W;5;73%;2%;10
Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;9;79%;82%;11
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;77;50;Sunshine and nice;77;56;NE;4;45%;3%;7
Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;ESE;7;76%;71%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny;60;43;E;9;63%;0%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;95;77;A t-storm around;94;78;SE;7;68%;55%;12
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;82;74;Mostly cloudy;84;75;ESE;11;74%;63%;4
Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;84;69;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;3;65%;44%;12
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;100;79;A t-storm around;100;76;S;6;36%;43%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;NNE;7;31%;1%;11
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or t-storm;70;59;Showers around;65;57;NE;9;82%;91%;6
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;74;E;7;61%;53%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;108;81;Sunny and hot;104;82;SE;10;33%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;75;49;Partly sunny;72;50;NW;7;38%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;84;56;A stray shower;82;57;NNW;5;28%;58%;8
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;82;Breezy with sunshine;96;82;W;15;53%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;59;Partial sunshine;84;58;SSE;7;47%;21%;13
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Partly sunny and hot;111;82;NNE;10;6%;0%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;77;46;Not as warm;66;43;NNE;9;29%;3%;7
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ESE;12;65%;64%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SW;5;73%;80%;4
Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;Showers around;95;80;SE;11;63%;88%;12
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NE;3;71%;70%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;27;Showers and t-storms;61;34;E;7;36%;76%;4
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;89;74;A thunderstorm;83;75;WSW;5;82%;77%;5
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;64;Nice with some sun;70;64;S;6;77%;30%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;Partly sunny;67;52;NW;8;64%;2%;10
London, United Kingdom;Some sun and cooler;61;45;Partly sunny;63;51;SSE;12;47%;58%;5
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;Misty in the morning;70;57;SSE;7;69%;50%;3
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;6;72%;55%;8
Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;74;53;Partly sunny;76;55;WSW;6;48%;30%;10
Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;82;Low clouds may break;89;82;SW;6;69%;71%;4
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;E;4;78%;78%;9
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;A t-storm in spots;96;80;ESE;7;53%;59%;13
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;54;46;Windy with rain;57;52;SSW;23;83%;96%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;53;A t-storm in spots;75;55;SSE;5;44%;64%;14
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;ENE;9;67%;66%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;Mostly sunny;67;43;ENE;8;36%;0%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;SSW;10;73%;40%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;64;Periods of rain;67;57;SSW;14;74%;68%;2
Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;69;39;Sunny and cooler;56;39;W;6;35%;0%;8
Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;58;39;Mostly cloudy;65;49;NNE;10;39%;18%;6
Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;83;Hazy sunshine;93;83;WSW;10;68%;1%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;72;59;A stray t-shower;75;59;NE;7;71%;58%;10
New York, United States;Partly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny;74;56;N;8;36%;68%;9
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;82;63;W;12;47%;30%;9
Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;56;35;Cloudy;55;39;E;7;55%;30%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;64;42;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;SSW;5;46%;0%;10
Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Rain at times;65;45;S;5;83%;88%;1
Ottawa, Canada;A shower;68;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NE;11;34%;0%;8
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;83;77;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;15;63%;70%;7
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;6;80%;67%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;84;75;Couple of t-storms;83;75;ENE;8;82%;95%;9
Paris, France;Cooler;63;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;SE;7;52%;3%;7
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;80;61;Sunny and very warm;84;63;ENE;9;42%;0%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;6;66%;63%;12
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;92;74;A t-storm around;88;74;NNE;7;79%;55%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;90;72;NE;5;50%;64%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;Not as warm;71;56;N;5;62%;66%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;77;47;Cloudy, not as warm;69;53;N;6;59%;18%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;65;53;Cloudy with showers;67;53;SW;7;78%;81%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;53;Turning sunny;69;54;NW;6;67%;3%;11
Recife, Brazil;A few showers;84;73;Heavy showers;83;74;SSE;8;82%;93%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;39;A little p.m. rain;52;43;ENE;10;76%;75%;1
Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;ESE;8;41%;0%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;79;65;Partly sunny;83;69;N;4;61%;0%;3
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;Hotter with sunshine;102;80;S;12;8%;2%;12
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;72;56;Clouds and sun;74;55;WNW;5;73%;34%;9
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;66;43;Partly sunny, nice;68;46;E;6;55%;0%;5
San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;N;9;57%;2%;9
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;60;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;6;63%;72%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;ESE;12;70%;31%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NW;5;93%;70%;13
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;56;Mostly cloudy;84;54;E;10;19%;1%;14
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;45;Sunshine, pleasant;76;48;E;3;31%;0%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NE;6;70%;64%;13
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;Partly sunny;67;46;NW;6;66%;3%;10
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;ENE;6;65%;9%;5
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;74;53;A thick cloud cover;72;53;WSW;4;58%;26%;4
Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;73;63;Clouds and sun;79;70;SSE;12;63%;56%;8
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;92;80;An afternoon shower;91;81;E;6;71%;78%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;69;52;A shower or t-storm;70;48;S;7;65%;80%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;75;E;12;67%;27%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;65;55;Showers and t-storms;68;52;SE;10;53%;63%;5
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;78;51;Very windy, a shower;64;54;WNW;24;41%;78%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;81;71;Partly sunny, warmer;88;72;SE;8;55%;38%;11
Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;Partly sunny;70;48;SE;7;49%;0%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;95;74;Unseasonably hot;98;70;NNE;8;23%;27%;9
Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;76;53;A p.m. t-storm;68;56;NNW;6;64%;92%;8
Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;73;57;A t-storm in spots;75;58;NNW;10;34%;64%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;97;68;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;SW;8;54%;58%;11
Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Thunderstorms;78;57;E;4;67%;84%;9
Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;63;50;Clouds and sun;72;56;S;13;54%;1%;10
Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;61;40;Cooler with some sun;49;40;E;7;55%;50%;6
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;71;60;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;SE;5;69%;3%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;77;58;Clouds and sun;78;58;NW;11;51%;30%;8
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;35;Cooler;60;28;N;10;32%;8%;5
Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;More sun than clouds;66;52;ESE;5;56%;2%;7
Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;79;58;Showers and t-storms;75;55;W;7;60%;82%;7
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;6;67%;83%;13
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;77;48;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ESE;8;36%;0%;6
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;Thunderstorms;81;53;ESE;11;52%;84%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;63;57;An afternoon shower;65;53;NNW;19;81%;44%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SSW;6;57%;84%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;65;49;A t-storm in spots;66;49;ENE;4;62%;73%;7
