Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;A morning t-storm;87;76;W;7;77%;73%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;104;80;Sunny and less humid;99;81;NE;7;25%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;77;59;WSW;9;59%;65%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;68;57;A couple of showers;69;57;SE;7;73%;60%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;57;45;Mostly sunny;66;53;ESE;6;58%;3%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;46;A shower in the a.m.;52;43;SE;15;58%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;100;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;WSW;6;43%;58%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;65;47;Cloudy and cooler;59;43;NE;9;68%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;Partly sunny, cooler;76;57;SSW;10;77%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;77;62;Thunderstorms;76;64;NNE;8;72%;84%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;66;60;Afternoon showers;66;62;NNW;14;80%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;An afternoon shower;88;63;ESE;13;42%;48%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;4;77%;68%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SW;5;65%;73%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;S;7;76%;65%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;68;58;Mostly sunny;68;58;SW;14;72%;7%;9

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;79;64;Cloudy;75;59;S;6;47%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;75;55;A t-storm in spots;80;59;SE;5;51%;73%;8

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;82;55;Partly sunny, cooler;69;53;ENE;5;66%;33%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;48;A little p.m. rain;65;48;SSE;5;76%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;79;56;Turning cloudy;82;57;ESE;5;52%;4%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;58;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NNW;8;70%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;Mostly sunny;67;53;SE;5;60%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;69;51;Showers and t-storms;75;47;ENE;10;60%;82%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;78;57;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;S;5;43%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;63;Clouds and sun;69;55;SSW;8;78%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;84;64;Rain and a t-storm;85;63;NNW;4;53%;84%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;70;53;Mostly cloudy;71;58;WSW;10;60%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;103;69;Sunny and not as hot;91;66;NW;10;31%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;66;53;Inc. clouds;62;54;W;16;72%;51%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A shower or t-storm;81;67;E;4;65%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;97;85;A t-storm around;100;85;S;10;59%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;67;46;A t-storm in spots;54;48;NE;15;77%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;79;SW;7;73%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Severe thunderstorms;70;53;Periods of sun;62;48;NNW;9;74%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;75;66;NNW;6;86%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;69;Breezy with some sun;89;71;S;15;57%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;75;Sunny intervals;85;75;S;10;80%;79%;9

Delhi, India;Sunshine;104;79;Hazy and very warm;107;83;NNW;7;24%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;87;52;Mostly cloudy;79;51;NNE;7;36%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;72;Thunderstorms;96;77;S;7;67%;85%;9

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;91;76;An afternoon shower;92;78;SE;7;58%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;57;42;Periods of rain;51;39;SW;21;82%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with clearing;88;63;Thickening clouds;95;64;NNE;6;24%;27%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;Partly sunny;72;59;W;5;73%;2%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;9;79%;82%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;77;50;Sunshine and nice;77;56;NE;4;45%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;ESE;7;76%;71%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny;60;43;E;9;63%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;95;77;A t-storm around;94;78;SE;7;68%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;82;74;Mostly cloudy;84;75;ESE;11;74%;63%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;84;69;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;3;65%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;100;79;A t-storm around;100;76;S;6;36%;43%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;NNE;7;31%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or t-storm;70;59;Showers around;65;57;NE;9;82%;91%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;74;E;7;61%;53%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;108;81;Sunny and hot;104;82;SE;10;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;75;49;Partly sunny;72;50;NW;7;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;84;56;A stray shower;82;57;NNW;5;28%;58%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;82;Breezy with sunshine;96;82;W;15;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;59;Partial sunshine;84;58;SSE;7;47%;21%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Partly sunny and hot;111;82;NNE;10;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;77;46;Not as warm;66;43;NNE;9;29%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ESE;12;65%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SW;5;73%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;Showers around;95;80;SE;11;63%;88%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NE;3;71%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;27;Showers and t-storms;61;34;E;7;36%;76%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;89;74;A thunderstorm;83;75;WSW;5;82%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;64;Nice with some sun;70;64;S;6;77%;30%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;Partly sunny;67;52;NW;8;64%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Some sun and cooler;61;45;Partly sunny;63;51;SSE;12;47%;58%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;Misty in the morning;70;57;SSE;7;69%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;6;72%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;74;53;Partly sunny;76;55;WSW;6;48%;30%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;82;Low clouds may break;89;82;SW;6;69%;71%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;E;4;78%;78%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;A t-storm in spots;96;80;ESE;7;53%;59%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;54;46;Windy with rain;57;52;SSW;23;83%;96%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;53;A t-storm in spots;75;55;SSE;5;44%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;ENE;9;67%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;Mostly sunny;67;43;ENE;8;36%;0%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;SSW;10;73%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;64;Periods of rain;67;57;SSW;14;74%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;69;39;Sunny and cooler;56;39;W;6;35%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;58;39;Mostly cloudy;65;49;NNE;10;39%;18%;6

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;83;Hazy sunshine;93;83;WSW;10;68%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;72;59;A stray t-shower;75;59;NE;7;71%;58%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny;74;56;N;8;36%;68%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;82;63;W;12;47%;30%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;56;35;Cloudy;55;39;E;7;55%;30%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;64;42;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;SSW;5;46%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Rain at times;65;45;S;5;83%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;68;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NE;11;34%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;83;77;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;15;63%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;6;80%;67%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;84;75;Couple of t-storms;83;75;ENE;8;82%;95%;9

Paris, France;Cooler;63;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;SE;7;52%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;80;61;Sunny and very warm;84;63;ENE;9;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;6;66%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;92;74;A t-storm around;88;74;NNE;7;79%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;90;72;NE;5;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;Not as warm;71;56;N;5;62%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;77;47;Cloudy, not as warm;69;53;N;6;59%;18%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;65;53;Cloudy with showers;67;53;SW;7;78%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;53;Turning sunny;69;54;NW;6;67%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;84;73;Heavy showers;83;74;SSE;8;82%;93%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;39;A little p.m. rain;52;43;ENE;10;76%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;ESE;8;41%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;79;65;Partly sunny;83;69;N;4;61%;0%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;Hotter with sunshine;102;80;S;12;8%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;72;56;Clouds and sun;74;55;WNW;5;73%;34%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;66;43;Partly sunny, nice;68;46;E;6;55%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;N;9;57%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;60;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;6;63%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;ESE;12;70%;31%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NW;5;93%;70%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;56;Mostly cloudy;84;54;E;10;19%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;45;Sunshine, pleasant;76;48;E;3;31%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NE;6;70%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;Partly sunny;67;46;NW;6;66%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;ENE;6;65%;9%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;74;53;A thick cloud cover;72;53;WSW;4;58%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;73;63;Clouds and sun;79;70;SSE;12;63%;56%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;92;80;An afternoon shower;91;81;E;6;71%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;69;52;A shower or t-storm;70;48;S;7;65%;80%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;75;E;12;67%;27%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;65;55;Showers and t-storms;68;52;SE;10;53%;63%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;78;51;Very windy, a shower;64;54;WNW;24;41%;78%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;81;71;Partly sunny, warmer;88;72;SE;8;55%;38%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;Partly sunny;70;48;SE;7;49%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;95;74;Unseasonably hot;98;70;NNE;8;23%;27%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;76;53;A p.m. t-storm;68;56;NNW;6;64%;92%;8

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;73;57;A t-storm in spots;75;58;NNW;10;34%;64%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;97;68;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;SW;8;54%;58%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Thunderstorms;78;57;E;4;67%;84%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;63;50;Clouds and sun;72;56;S;13;54%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;61;40;Cooler with some sun;49;40;E;7;55%;50%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;71;60;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;SE;5;69%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;77;58;Clouds and sun;78;58;NW;11;51%;30%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;35;Cooler;60;28;N;10;32%;8%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;More sun than clouds;66;52;ESE;5;56%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;79;58;Showers and t-storms;75;55;W;7;60%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;6;67%;83%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;77;48;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ESE;8;36%;0%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;Thunderstorms;81;53;ESE;11;52%;84%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;63;57;An afternoon shower;65;53;NNW;19;81%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SSW;6;57%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;65;49;A t-storm in spots;66;49;ENE;4;62%;73%;7

