Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;24;W;12;77%;73%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and less humid;37;27;NE;11;25%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;WSW;15;59%;65%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;14;A couple of showers;20;14;SE;11;73%;60%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;14;7;Mostly sunny;19;12;ESE;9;58%;3%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;8;A shower in the a.m.;11;6;SE;25;58%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;38;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;WSW;10;43%;58%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;18;8;Cloudy and cooler;15;6;NE;14;68%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Partly sunny, cooler;25;14;SSW;15;77%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;25;17;Thunderstorms;25;18;NNE;13;72%;84%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;19;16;Afternoon showers;19;17;NNW;22;80%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;An afternoon shower;31;17;ESE;21;42%;48%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;7;77%;68%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;9;65%;73%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;36;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;11;76%;65%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;20;14;Mostly sunny;20;15;SW;23;72%;7%;9

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;26;18;Cloudy;24;15;S;10;47%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;24;13;A t-storm in spots;26;15;SE;7;51%;73%;8

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;28;13;Partly sunny, cooler;21;12;ENE;8;66%;33%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;SSE;8;76%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Turning cloudy;28;14;ESE;9;52%;4%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Showers and t-storms;25;14;NNW;12;70%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;16;5;Mostly sunny;19;12;SE;8;60%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;11;Showers and t-storms;24;8;ENE;17;60%;82%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;S;8;43%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;Clouds and sun;20;13;SSW;13;78%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;Rain and a t-storm;29;17;NNW;7;53%;84%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;21;12;Mostly cloudy;22;14;WSW;15;60%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;39;21;Sunny and not as hot;33;19;NW;16;31%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;19;12;Inc. clouds;17;12;W;25;72%;51%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;E;6;65%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;36;30;A t-storm around;38;30;S;17;59%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;20;8;A t-storm in spots;12;9;NE;24;77%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;11;73%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Severe thunderstorms;21;12;Periods of sun;17;9;NNW;14;74%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNW;10;86%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;Breezy with some sun;32;21;S;25;57%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;24;Sunny intervals;30;24;S;15;80%;79%;9

Delhi, India;Sunshine;40;26;Hazy and very warm;42;28;NNW;12;24%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;30;11;Mostly cloudy;26;10;NNE;12;36%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;22;Thunderstorms;35;25;S;12;67%;85%;9

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;25;SE;11;58%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Periods of rain;11;4;SW;34;82%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with clearing;31;17;Thickening clouds;35;18;NNE;10;24%;27%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;Partly sunny;22;15;W;8;73%;2%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;14;79%;82%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;25;10;Sunshine and nice;25;13;NE;6;45%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;ESE;11;76%;71%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;18;6;Partly sunny;15;6;E;15;63%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;35;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SE;11;68%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;ESE;18;74%;63%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;21;Partly sunny;29;22;ENE;6;65%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;38;26;A t-storm around;38;24;S;9;36%;43%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;35;21;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;NNE;12;31%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or t-storm;21;15;Showers around;19;14;NE;14;82%;91%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;E;12;61%;53%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;42;27;Sunny and hot;40;28;SE;17;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;Partly sunny;22;10;NW;11;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;29;13;A stray shower;28;14;NNW;8;28%;58%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;28;Breezy with sunshine;36;28;W;24;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;15;Partial sunshine;29;15;SSE;11;47%;21%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Partly sunny and hot;44;28;NNE;16;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;25;8;Not as warm;19;6;NNE;15;29%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;20;65%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;9;73%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;Showers around;35;26;SE;17;63%;88%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NE;6;71%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;-3;Showers and t-storms;16;1;E;11;36%;76%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;32;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;WSW;9;82%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;18;Nice with some sun;21;18;S;10;77%;30%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;13;64%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Some sun and cooler;16;7;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;19;47%;58%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;Misty in the morning;21;14;SSE;10;69%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;9;72%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;25;13;WSW;9;48%;30%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;28;Low clouds may break;32;28;SW;10;69%;71%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;7;78%;78%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm in spots;36;27;ESE;12;53%;59%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;12;8;Windy with rain;14;11;SSW;37;83%;96%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;12;A t-storm in spots;24;13;SSE;8;44%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;14;67%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;ENE;13;36%;0%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;27;SSW;17;73%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;18;Periods of rain;19;14;SSW;22;74%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;21;4;Sunny and cooler;13;4;W;10;35%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;14;4;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNE;16;39%;18%;6

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;28;Hazy sunshine;34;28;WSW;16;68%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;22;15;A stray t-shower;24;15;NE;12;71%;58%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;23;13;N;13;36%;68%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;W;19;47%;30%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;14;2;Cloudy;13;4;E;12;55%;30%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;18;6;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;SSW;8;46%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Rain at times;18;7;S;8;83%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;20;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;2;NE;18;34%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;28;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;ESE;25;63%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;10;80%;67%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;ENE;12;82%;95%;9

Paris, France;Cooler;17;7;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;SE;11;52%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;27;16;Sunny and very warm;29;17;ENE;14;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;10;66%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;31;24;NNE;12;79%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;NE;8;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Not as warm;21;13;N;8;62%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;25;8;Cloudy, not as warm;20;12;N;9;59%;18%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;SW;11;78%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;20;11;Turning sunny;21;12;NW;10;67%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;29;23;Heavy showers;28;23;SSE;14;82%;93%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;4;A little p.m. rain;11;6;ENE;15;76%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;ESE;13;41%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;26;18;Partly sunny;28;21;N;6;61%;0%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Hotter with sunshine;39;27;S;20;8%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;Clouds and sun;24;13;WNW;8;73%;34%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny, nice;20;8;E;9;55%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;N;14;57%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;10;63%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;ESE;19;70%;31%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NW;7;93%;70%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;Mostly cloudy;29;12;E;16;19%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;E;4;31%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NE;10;70%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;9;Partly sunny;19;8;NW;10;66%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Mostly sunny;18;10;ENE;10;65%;9%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;11;A thick cloud cover;22;11;WSW;7;58%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Clouds and sun;26;21;SSE;19;63%;56%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;An afternoon shower;33;27;E;9;71%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;20;11;A shower or t-storm;21;9;S;12;65%;80%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;19;67%;27%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;18;13;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SE;16;53%;63%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;10;Very windy, a shower;18;12;WNW;38;41%;78%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;27;22;Partly sunny, warmer;31;22;SE;13;55%;38%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Partly sunny;21;9;SE;12;49%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;35;23;Unseasonably hot;37;21;NNE;12;23%;27%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;NNW;10;64%;92%;8

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;23;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNW;15;34%;64%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;36;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;SW;14;54%;58%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Thunderstorms;25;14;E;7;67%;84%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;17;10;Clouds and sun;22;13;S;21;54%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;16;5;Cooler with some sun;10;4;E;11;55%;50%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SE;9;69%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Clouds and sun;26;14;NW;18;51%;30%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;2;Cooler;16;-2;N;16;32%;8%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;More sun than clouds;19;11;ESE;7;56%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Showers and t-storms;24;13;W;12;60%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A thunderstorm;33;23;ESE;9;67%;83%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;ESE;14;36%;0%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;Thunderstorms;27;11;ESE;17;52%;84%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;17;14;An afternoon shower;18;12;NNW;30;81%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;9;57%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;A t-storm in spots;19;10;ENE;6;62%;73%;7

