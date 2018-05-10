Quantzig's Sentiment Analysis Study for a Retail Chain Business - Request a Solution Demo Now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis study for a leading retail chain business. The retail chain firm wanted to rebuild their marketing strategies and identify new retail industry trends to drive sales and expand business performance.

According to the sentiment analysis experts at Quantzig, “Retail chains, or chain stores, should evaluate the potential loyalty benefits against their costs to deliver better services to their customers.”

A retail chain is an outlet that is centrally managed and typically follows standardized business processes. Retail chain businesses have started ruling the market across several categories in the global retail sector. Also, there are two different types of chain stores depending on the kind of products produced by the company. It comprises of business like restaurant retail chains and retail chains. Business retail chains include several industries including music, clothing, and electronic stores. Similarly, restaurant retail chains function under different guidelines and are involved in creating different kinds of consumer products when linked with the traditional business chains.

The sentiment analysis solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to combine quantitative and the qualitative methods to measure the exact ROI of marketing campaigns. The client was able to receive real-time updates on negative discussions to respond and address issues immediately.

This sentiment analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Optimize their marketing strategies
Implement a short-term marketing campaign to better address the need of the customers

This sentiment analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Assisting firms in completing their market research
Aligning the quality and features with the needs of their customers

