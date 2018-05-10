NELSON and W. W. Norton & Company Expand Canadian Partnership to Include Post-Secondary Resources

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--NELSON, Canada’s leading educational publisher, announced this morning the extension of their exclusive partnership with W. W. Norton & Company that will expand the company’s product offering to post-secondary campuses across the country. The partnership is a natural evolution from the current Kindergarten to Grade 12 distribution agreement between the two publishing companies and is part of NELSON’s ongoing commitment to increase choice and provide the highest quality educational resources to students and educators.

Today’s agreement marks another strategic move by NELSON to dramatically transform the company through acquisitions, partnerships and new product offerings. NELSON will have the distribution rights to all post-secondary W. W. Norton & Company titles, complementing the company’s current product offering and empowering its team of Learning Solution Consultants to broaden market share with superior quality content.

“NELSON’s legacy has been built around our ability to forge powerful partnerships and inspire the confidence of educators from coast to coast,” said Steve Brown, President and CEO of NELSON. “Today we mark another important milestone in our journey to expand our world class post-secondary catalogue, driving better outcomes for students and strengthening the Canadian education system.”

Like NELSON, W. W. Norton & Company has enjoyed a longstanding stellar reputation for the breadth and quality of its academic publishing portfolio. After 95 years in business, the company has amassed an annual list of 450 titles and boasts an international presence. The two publishing leaders also share common values that have driven their respective success for decades.

“Providing students and faculty with affordable, flexible, high quality content has long been Norton’s top priority,” said Roby Harrington, Vice Chairman, W. W. Norton & Company. “This partnership allows us to continue to grow our business in Canada while still staying true to the values that guide our organization -- quality and collaboration.”

About NELSON

NELSON is Canada’s largest and leading educational publisher. NELSON believes in the evolution of life-long education and dedicates its business efforts to the creation of quality, innovative solutions that support the needs of every student, and educator to empower learning success. For more information about NELSON, please visit us at Nelson.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About W. W. Norton & Company

W. W. Norton & Company is America’s largest independent, employee-owned book publishing firm. Founded by William Warder Norton in 1923, the firm now publishes approximately 450 books annually in its combined divisions and continues to adhere to its original motto, “Books that Live,” striving to publish works of enduring distinction in the areas of textbooks, nonfiction, fiction, and poetry.

