Maritime Information - Need for Empowering Cybersecurity at Sea Becomes a Major Trend | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005582/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global maritime information market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio highlights the increase in seaborne trade as one of the key emerging trends in the global maritime information market. Several countries are planning to expand their seaborne trade. The route expansions of the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal and the One Belt-One Road initiative are some of the examples. These initiatives are expected to positively affect the seaborne trade, which will help reshape the world's shipping network. Various business opportunities will evolve for companies all over the world.

The rise in seaborne trade will lead to an increase in the vessel traffic, which will drive demand for maritime information solutions. Moreover, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is unfolding the opportunities for countries and maritime transport. This will increase the number of seaborne trade activities, which will ultimately fuel the growth of the global maritime information market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need for empowering cybersecurity at sea as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Need for empowering cybersecurity at sea

In the commercial sector, shipping is becoming more reliant on technologies, especially for communication, navigation, and to monitor and control ships. Port management and cargo handling systems are also becoming digitized and can be controlled in real time through wireless networks.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Players in the market are providing cybersecurity solutions to protect data from cyber attacks. Maritime information solutions will help in the effective management of ports and will improve the safety and security of the vessels near a port. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global maritime information market during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global maritime information market segmentation

This market research report segments the global maritime information market into the following applications (maritime information analytics, maritime information provision, vessel tracking, and automatic identification system), end-user (commercial and government), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four major applications, the maritime information analytics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is automatic identification system, which will account for nearly 8% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 46%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest market growth.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005582/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT SECURITY MARITIME MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 06:52 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 06:52 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005582/en