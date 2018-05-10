NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - The second "India-Taiwan Bilateral Forum on the Mandarin Chinese Teaching Materials for Indian Learners" will be held at Amity University, Noida, from May 18 to 19, 2018. Sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Taiwan, it is being organized by Amity University, Noida, Programe Office for Taiwan Education Center in India, National Tsing Hua University, National Tsing Hua University, and National Kaohsiung Normal University, Taiwan.

The opening ceremony will be held at Pragati Maidan, Hall 11, at 2 pm on 19 May, 2018. It will be addressed by Chung-kwang Tien, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Wei-Chung Wang, Professor and Senior Adviser for Global Affairs, Office of the President, National Tsing Hua University, Walter MS Yeh, President and CEO, Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The Forum will discuss subjects like the practical or theoretical experience on writing or editing principles of Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials, design strategy of Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials, application of digital media of Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials and human resource development and exchange in Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials.

It will also discuss sharing the understanding of the demand, motivation, interest and ability of Indian students for learning Mandarin Chinese from the dimensions of teaching, learning and research.

The other subjects for discussion are hypothesizing possible barriers on the application and marketing in India that both parties might encounter on the Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials.

