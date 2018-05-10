Taiwan tennis star Latisha Chan and partner advance to quarterfinals in Madrid Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan tennis star Latisha Chan and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Julia Goerges and Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-6(3) to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles at Madrid Open on May 9.

Chan is here to defend her title that she won with Martina Hingis last year. However, Chan had to find a new partner after Hingis retired last year. Her current partner Mattek-Sands is also a former WTA World No.1 doubles player.

The Taiwanese-American duo had little trouble winning the first set 6-3, but ran into trouble in the second set, falling behind 2-5. Amazingly they were able to come back from that deficit to force a second-set tie-break and eventually win the match. After the match, Chan wrote on her Facebook page, “Was a great come back from 2-5 down 2nd set, thanks for the support.”

The Taiwanese-American duo, who are seeded fifth, will play the top seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova in the next round. Hlavackova was Chan’s doubles partner in five events earlier this year.