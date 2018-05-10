Procedural Analytics is the Newest Module in the Vizient Clinical Analytics Platform

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--With health care spending in the U.S. now topping $3 trillion, it is more critical than ever for health care providers to have the ability to connect procedure, supply and clinical data for insights. Procedural Analytics, the newest module in the Vizient Clinical Analytics platform, provides insight in near real time and enables users to tie decisions around cost and utilization with their quality and outcomes.

“The sustainability of any hospital is predicated on its ability to substantially reduce supply cost and increase quality. Data that brings together supply cost and quality for all aspects of patient care has been challenging to uncover until now,” said Steve Meurer, executive principal, data science and member insights. “Procedural Analytics provides utilization insights for health care provider’s procedures by enabling comparisons into critical metrics like length of stay, readmissions and complications to be made quickly and easily.”

Vizient Procedural Analytics offers:

Ability to connect procedure data with Vizient supply data for benchmarking insights. The price index functionality enables users to benchmark with others using the tool to compare data and determine if they have a utilization and/or pricing opportunity. Proven risk adjustment that enables credible insights by case mix and patient demographics. Use procedure and patient outcomes data to determine if your patients appear to be sicker than other facilities as this may affect supply cost per case. Unique ability to drill into supply utilization from product attribution to specific catalog numbers. Quickly find areas of opportunity without having to comb through individual catalog numbers. Two data viewing options: a clinically integrated view and a supply only view. These views show both cost and utilization data and allow filtering by procedure, physician, supply, or facilities. The clinically integrated view shows performance by service line and the supply only view provides near real-time data on total quantity of the supplies used, average price per case and average quantity used per case.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.

