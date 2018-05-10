Global Rechargeable Battery Market 2018-2022 to Witness Increased Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Increased demand from consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the battery industry. With the increase in per capita income, average spending has increased sharply, thus leading to the growth of the global consumer electronics market. This will aid growth of the rechargeable batteries market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005545/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rechargeable battery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the declining price of Li-ion batteries as one of the key emerging trends driving the global rechargeable battery market:

Declining price of Li-ion batteries

Leading manufacturers of Li-ion batteries are working on technological advances, which are expected to further reduce the price of Li-ion batteries. As the market for Li-ion batteries is witnessing rapid growth, there has been a decline in the demand for other types of battery.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The price of Li-ion battery has reduced by over 70% since 2009. Sustained reduction in the Li-ion battery prices will enable it to strengthen its position in energy storage markets including residential storage, grid-scale behind-themeter storage, and micro-grids. Tesla, a US-based energy storage and automotive company, announced that it would bring down the cost of Li-ion batteries to USD 100 per kWh by 2020, after the commissioning of Tesla’s Gigafactory.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation - Li-ion battery segment to dominate the market by 2022

This market research report segments the global rechargeable battery market by product type (lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global rechargeable battery market was dominated by the lead-acid battery segment in 2017, followed by the Li-ion battery segment. However, the market share of the lead-acid battery segment is expected to decrease by close to 3% over the forecast period while that of the Li-ion battery segment will increase by close to 6%. This will establish the Li-ion battery segment as the leading product segment in the market by 2022.

In 2017, APAC dominated the with a share of close to 50%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to maintain its lead over the market as it is the only region which is expected to witness a growth in its market share over the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005545/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OTHER ENERGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 05:46 AM/DISC: 05/10/2018 05:46 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005545/en