TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Children dressed as Ba Jia Jiang (The Eight Generals, 八家將) are seen in this photo on the streets of Taipei on May 6.

The Ba Jia Jiang were part of a Matsu pilgrimage procession from Taipei's Dongmen Temple. The Ba Jia Jiang are bodyguards of the highest ranked god of a temple, represented by members of the temple bearing weapons, and wearing traditional customs and fierce-looking face paint.



(CNA image)