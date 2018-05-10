Influential S. Korean business group visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A South Korean business delegation is visiting Taiwan this week to exchange views on startup development and further seek opportunities for industries of the two countries to work together.

Representative Ting Joseph Shih of the Taipei Mission in Korea, Deputy Minister Yang Tzu-Pao of the Ministry of Culture, Representative Yang Chang-Soo of Korean Mission in Taipei, and Vice Chairman Kwon Tae-Shin of FKI were invited to deliver a speech at a meeting set to connect industries between Taiwan and South Korea. There were over 100 participants from both sides at the meeting.

Hosts of the 43rd joint conference - the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) and the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) - co-chaired the meetings, featuring "Taiwan's Asia Silicon Valley Plan," "Korean start-ups," and cooperative opportunities for biotech/cosmetics and tourism/culture sectors. The Korean delegation also shows great interests in Taiwan's New Southbound Policy and the development of start-ups.

FKI is one of the most influential business organizations in South Korea and serves as an important think tank, which is believed to have significant impact on policy making.

A day earlier, on May 9, FKI delegates met Senior Negotiator Hsiao, Chen-Jung and Negotiator Y.C. Tsai of the Office of Trade Negotiations, Executive Yuan to exchange views about Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and Korea’s Southern Policy, which are both set to decrease economic dependence on China, while some of them toured the Taipei Intelligent Machinery & Manufacturing Technology Show (iMTduo), and the next day, visited Taiwanese successful start-up - Gogoro.