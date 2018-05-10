Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of Over 18%| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. The use of new materials for the manufacture of RF devices is identified as a key trend that is expected to impact the growth of the market.

The production cost of RF devices such as filters is significantly high due to expensive nature of the raw materials used to manufacture them. Market vendors are now developing new materials that will help them in cutting down their manufacturing costs significantly. The development of new materials such as indium phosphide (InP) and GaAs will help improve the power and functionality of RF devices while also ensuring a significant increase in the throughput for device manufacturers.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global radio frequency filters market:

Proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks to propel the RF market

The surge in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This exponential use of the cloud has propelled the growth of commercial networks resulting in LTE becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe. An LTE network is defined with designated bands that differ from carrier to carrier. Network service providers will prefer GaN RF technology for LTE due to its ability to provide higher frequency data bandwidth connections. For instance, Verizon’s iPhone 8 uses different frequency bands as compared to AT&T’s iPhone 8. The deployment of powerful RF devices (GaN) ensures that the device can generate a maximum frequency of the necessary band at any point in time, thereby preventing any interference from other frequency bands.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “LTE-based devices offer very high speeds, allowing consumers to upload and download music, movies, and photographs; they can also play games online and watch online TV shows uninterrupted on maximum frequency bands. This has created an opportunity for manufacturers of RF devices such as filters, duplexers, and amplifiers to offer solutions that address consumers’ demand for faster and smoother access to mobile data.”

APAC to lead the global radio frequency filters market

This market research report segments the based on application (cellular devices, GPS devices, tablets, and other segments), by technology (SAW filters and BAW filters), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global radio frequency filters market was dominated by the cellular devices segment which held a market share of close to 57%. This segment is expected to grow by close to 4% by 2022, propelled by the increase in the shipment of smartphones. The GPS devices segment held the second largest share of the market; however, the market share of this segment is expected to decline by more than 4% over the forecast period primarily due to the availability of easy alternatives for GPS navigation using smartphones.

The global radio frequency filters market was dominated by APAC with a share of more than 38%. The growing use of the latest generation wireless networks across the region has generated a need for such devices. Moreover, the presence of manufacturing facilities of most mobile communicating devices in this region will further ensure growth. APAC was followed by EMEA and the Americas. The expected deployment of 5G will enhance the demand for improved cellular connectivity, thereby driving the market for advanced RF devices.

