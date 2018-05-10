China tech giant crippled, US imports held amid trade spat

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese tech giant brought to its knees and delays for imported U.S. cars, apples, lumber and other agricultural products are early casualties of the widening trade dispute between China and the U.S. A fresh round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict is planned for next week in Washington.

But the battle is already starting to take its toll as both sides dig in for a fight over their trade imbalance.

The tech company, ZTE, said Wednesday that it's ceasing "major operations" after the U.S. banned it from doing business with American suppliers as a punishment for illegal exports.

Also this week, businesses and officials reported that American products are facing delays in customs clearance because of stepped-up inspections at Chinese ports.