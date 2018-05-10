Exploring Bangkok’s Creative District with Mandarin Oriental

Bangkok’s most iconic hotel on the banks of the River of Kings, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, is giving guests the opportunity to explore the renaissance of arts, culture and culinary wonders of Charoenkrung with two new packages this summer.

While Bangkok is synonymous with shopping and known for its thriving culinary scene, the Charoenkrung Creative District has transformed itself into a foodie and artsy enclave. Multitudes of art galleries, shophouses, creative spaces, restaurants and bars are fostering a distinct atmosphere through a creative revival with the result being an eclectic mix of old and new world charm.

For more than 140 years, travellers have stayed at the legendary Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, which enjoys a reputation for style, service and excellence. Home to nine outstanding restaurants and bars, excellent spa and wellness facilities as well as a Thai cooking school, it is the ultimate Bangkok address.