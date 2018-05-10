Top Insights on the Industrial Coffee Grinders Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--The latest market research report by Technavio on the provides a detailed analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. has identified a major trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Government initiatives to increase coffee yield are a major factor driving the market’s growth. The governments across several countries have taken initiatives to increase the yield of coffee. The increase in the production of coffee in many countries can increase the inputs in terms of unprocessed coffee in coffee processing plants. This can also lead to the increased production of ground coffee in coffee processing plants. The increase in the production of ground coffee can also impact the demand for industrial coffee grinders during the forecast period.

In this report, the growing inclination toward industrial coffee grinders has been highlighted by Technavio as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Growing inclination toward industrial coffee grinders with cooling technology

Coffee is prepared by the extraction of organic molecules from beans, which are ground to fine particles. The grind size of the coffee depends on the temperature, the surface area of coffee beans, and the amount of water content in the coffee beans. Variations in these factors can affect the distribution of particle size among the ground coffee beans. Manufacturers of industrial coffee grinders need to include various features to prevent condensation of atmospheric water on the surface of the ground coffee.

“Several manufacturers of industrial coffee grinders are concentrating on developing industrial coffee grinders with cooling technology to confirm efficient grinding. By removing heat during the grinding process, the cooling features in industrial coffee grinders can eradicate the loss of flavors that helps coffee processing plants optimize the quality of ground coffee products,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global industrial coffee grinders market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (industrial roller coffee grinders and industrial burr coffee grinders) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial roller coffee grinders segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to a share of over 71% of the market. The market share of this product is expected to increase by over 1% during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global industrial coffee grinders market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 39%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

