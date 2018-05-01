Research: Seeing an attractive woman can improve men’s memory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A famous Taiwanese blogger recently cited a research report to prove his theory that looking at pictures of attractive members of the opposite sex can improve men's memory strength.

The stereotype of men's wandering eyes persists, like in movies, the girlfriend catches the boyfriend "accidentally" looking at another woman, sometimes causing world war-like quarrels. A study found that in fact, looking at pictures of attractive women's faces can be helpful for the memory of a boyfriend.

According to a research report conducted by Michael D. Baker Jr. and his team, courtship messages are closely related to memory. Because women's mate selection processes/context are usually based more on "psychological traits," when men want to attract the opposite sex, they will unconsciously enhance their psychological qualities, such as memory. So when a man looked at pictures of attractive women's faces, his memory improved.

Specifically, memory for story details and information retrieval were the memory functions that improved, based on the results of the study.

However, it is worth mentioning that this is not true for women. When women look at pictures of attractive men, their memory is not significantly improved.

Baker Jr. and his team of researches performed two experiments that demonstrated exposure to mating cues, or attractive women's faces, that resulted in enhanced memory function.