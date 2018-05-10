Work of four Taipei Tech students wins iF DESIGN TALENT AWARD 2018

TAIEPEI (Taiwan News)—AIRescuer designed by four students from National Taipei University of Technology (Taipei Tech) is a winner of iF DESIGN TALENT AWARD 2018, according to a news release published by Taipei Tech on Thursday.

AIRescuer was designed by Huang Yu-man (黃羽蔓), Yu Pei-ling (余珮寧), Yao Nai-chen (姚乃禎) and Lin Ya-zhu (林雅筑) of Taipei Tech’s Master Program of Innovation and Design, according to the release. Besides the coveted award, they also won 1,500 Euro in prize money.

Mountain accidents can become fatal if rescuers cannot find the mountaineers. According to the release, AIRescuer is a wearable device that combines the functions of a mini drone and intelligence surveillance. The wearable has the functions of physiological data monitoring, a compass and GPS positioning. When a mountain accident happens and telecommunication signals cannot be received or sent out due to the terrain, the user of AIRescuer can detach the mini drone from the wearable, make it fly vertically to a high and clear position, and send signals to an emergency response unit, the release said.

When the unit receives the signals, they can have an understanding of the mountaineer’s physical condition and immediately send rescuers and equipment to where the mountaineer is located through GPS positioning, according to the release.

Courtesy of Taipei Tech