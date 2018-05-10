  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/10 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 10 .722
Boston 25 11 .694 1
Toronto 20 17 .541
Tampa Bay 15 19 .441 10
Baltimore 9 27 .250 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 18 .500
Minnesota 15 17 .469 1
Detroit 15 21 .417 3
Kansas City 12 24 .333 6
Chicago 9 25 .265 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 15 .615
Los Angeles 22 14 .611 ½
Seattle 20 15 .571 2
Oakland 18 19 .486 5
Texas 15 24 .385 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

Thursday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-4) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2), 10:07 p.m.