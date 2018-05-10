smartTrade Technologies Awarded Best Solution for Records Retention by RegTech 2018

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, announces that its multi-asset big data analytics solution, smartANALYTICS, won the RegTech 2018 award for Best Solution for Records Retention voted by members of the Data Management Review and Intelligent Trading Technology communities.

With the introduction of Mifid II and other regulations, financial firms are now required to keep detailed records of their entire order flow and execution logic for several years. Record keeping and data storage go beyond compliance and allow financial firms to gain market intelligence. Our clients have proactively been leveraging this data recording obligation to analyse and spot patterns and correlations in their trading to improve their execution efficiency.

smartANALYTICS, smartTrade's sophisticated multi-asset big data analytics and reports solution, allows clients to store their quotes, RFQs, orders and trades in a high-performance, flexible and secure tick database with microsecond precision. smartANALYTICS allows clients to leverage historical and real-time data by visualizing trends and analysis in monitoring dashboards. smartANALYTICS helps with regulatory reports such as RTS (Regulatory Technical Standards) 23, 27 and 28 and is also used to generate trading performance reports, such as order rejections, hit ratios, decay analysis and market impact, which are used to analyse and improve execution.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Data Management Review and Intelligent Trading Technology community for delivering outstanding technology which helps clients fulfil their regulatory requirements,” commented David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. “smartTrade was dedicated to ensuring our clients were fully equipped for January 3, 2018 with advanced reporting, auditing tools and trading performance analysis. This award rewards our commitment to delivering the best service possible to our clients.” he concluded.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross asset big data analytics solution, allows you to create historical and real-time dashboards and reports to provide you with greater control and transparency over your data and interact in a more efficient way with the markets and your end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

