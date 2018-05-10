Taipei welcomes comedian Margaret Cho for her ‘Fresh off the Bloat' tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Comedian Margaret Cho will perform in Taipei on Monday, May 14 in her new stand-up tour, "Fresh Off The Bloat".

Cho's show will begin at 8 pm at the NTUH International Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online at The Wall Music.

Taipei is the one of four stops on the Asia leg of the "Fresh Off The Bloat" tour. Cho will stop next in Singapore (May 15), before returning to the U.S. for the rest of her tour.

The Wall Music says this is the Korean-American star's "sickest stand-up comedy show to date." Cho is a five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian, whose comedy is witty, gritty, and bold.

According to the Washington Post, Cho says that "a comedian's job is to push boundaries and be offensive. That's how you get to her preferred type of comedy: the severe kind."

Cho uses her blunt and snappy comedy to divulge on many sensitive topics like addiction, homophobia, racism, sexism, abuse, rape culture, and "Asianness", reflecting from personal experiences.

"This time, I'm talking about being fresh off drugs, drinking and on the brink of suicide and I've come back to life, "she told the Washington Post. "I've finally been fished out of the River Styx."

Location:

NTUH International Convention Center (台大國際會議中心)

Address:

台灣台北中正區徐州路2號,

No. 2 Hsuzhou Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei, Taiwan 100

Ticket prices:

NT$1,500, NT$2,000, NT$2,500

For more information, please visit the Facebook event page, Margaret Cho | Fresh Off The Bloat - Live in Taipei