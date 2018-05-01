Taipei City wins Global Traveler award for Best Leisure Destination in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City has for the first time won a Leisure Lifestyle Award, as the best leisure destination in Asia, reports said Thursday.

Each year, Global Traveler Magazine organizes a survey to select the best in leisure travel, from cruise companies and airports to destinations for weekend trips and adventure.

In the 2018 survey, Taipei finished first in the category “Best Leisure Destination in Asia,” ahead of the Thai island of Phuket at No.2 and Singapore at No.3.

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport finished fifth as “Best Airport for Layovers,” where Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar snatched the main prize.

The number of travelers heading from the United States to Asia has been growing fast, with an increase of 9 percent in 2016 compared with 2015, the Central News Agency reported.

Two Taiwanese airlines also receive a mention, EVA as No.4 in the category “Best Premium-Economy Class” and China Airlines as No.8 on the same list.

A total of 522,000 Americans visited Taiwan in 2016, an amount placing Taiwan in 7th place equal with South Korea as a favorite Asian destination for U.S. travelers. Thailand came out first with 561,000 and Hong Kong second with 548,000 Americans visiting, according to the CNA report.

The Taiwanese Tourism Bureau office in Los Angeles, where the awards will be handed out later on Thursday, said Taipei City could serve as a first stop for tourists wanting to visit the whole country.

The capital was a place to enjoy culture and cuisine, with mountains and sea within a short distance, the Tourism Bureau said.

Visitors could take the train down the eastern side of the island to Yilan, Hualien and Taitung to see a Pacific coastline different from the one on the U.S. West Coast.

A “Formosa Mid-Summer Festival” program will emphasize light ocean travel, sports and Taiwanese cuisine, including a focus on mango ice cream in Tainan and cactus ice cream on the Penghu Islands, the Tourism Bureau’s Los Angeles office said.