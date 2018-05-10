Trump to welcome Uzbek president to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the president of Uzbekistan to the White House later this month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay his first visit to the White House on May 16.

She says the two presidents will renew their countries' "bilateral strategic partnership, in order to pursue shared interests and address emerging challenges."

They will also be discussing trade, investment, and regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.