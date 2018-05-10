China's bullying of Taiwan shows it has developed infantilism: NTNU scholar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) provocative military flights around Taiwan, its theft of former diplomatic ally the Dominican Republic and its blocking of Taiwan participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) show that it has "developed infantisim," said a National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) scholar in a UDN report yesterday (May 9).

Professor Fan Shih-ping (范世平) of NTNU said that in the wake of the CCP's latest bullying tactics preventing Taiwan from participating in this year's WHA meeting, it is acting childish and the relationship between China and Taiwan can best be likened to that between a man and woman.

Fan said that the CCP is acting like a man with great wealth trying to court a beautiful woman into marriage. The CCP tried to wine and dine Taiwan with preferential government polices, but because Taiwan has rejected its offers to form a union with China, Beijing has become enraged and started to fly bombers around Taiwan and carry out other military exercises.

In addition to intimidating threats, Fan said the CCP has been disseminating negative disinformation about Taiwan and sabotaging and obstructing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) through the internet and media. The CCP tries to portray Lai and Tsai as the chief culprits hindering the friendship between the two countries, said Fan.

Fan said the CCP is trying to use a combination of threats and incentives to isolate Taiwan, such as the forcing of the Dominican Republic to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan in exchange for over US$3 billion in loans. The CCP has now declared sovereignty over everything, said Fan, including Taiwan, and even demands that airlines to change their websites to take out wording that indicates that Taiwan is a separate country.

In the end, Fan said that these actions will not only fail to convince the woman to marry the man, but will actually make her more repelled and the two would end up in a "violent marriage." In the final analysis, Fan believes that the CCP's actions directed at Taiwan will have no significant impact on the country and are only "emotional venting." Fan says that the behavior of the CCP is in fact that of a child.