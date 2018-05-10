Trump to welcome freed Korean Americans' return to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising "quite a scene" when three Korean Americans detained in North Korea return to the mainland U.S. after more than a year in prison.

Their freedom is a bonus from the warming of relations between the longtime adversaries.

Despite a middle-of-the-night landing Thursday at the Washington-area Joint Base Andrews, Trump and his wife plan to celebrate in person when the freed men arrive.

The men were released Wednesday as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Pyongyang after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.

Singapore is the likely site for the historic meeting, late this month or in early June, and Pompeo says it would last one day and possibly a second.