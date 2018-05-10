Trump to welcome freed Korean Americans' return to US

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chul, director of the United Front Department, which is respon
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Kim Dong Chul, center, a U.S. citizen detained in North Korea, is escorted to his trial in Pyongyang, North
FILE - In this May 3, 2018 photo, people watch a TV news report on screen, showing portraits of three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, left, Tony Kim and Kim
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washingt
FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland,
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, people walk by a TV news program reporting North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Japan. U.S. Secretary of S
FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a car as he returns to North Korea after the meeting with South K
FILE - This 2016 file photo provided by the family of Tony Kim, shows him in California. Kim and two other Americans detained in North Korea for more
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising "quite a scene" when three Korean Americans detained in North Korea return to the mainland U.S. after more than a year in prison.
Their freedom is a bonus from the warming of relations between the longtime adversaries.
Despite a middle-of-the-night landing Thursday at the Washington-area Joint Base Andrews, Trump and his wife plan to celebrate in person when the freed men arrive.
The men were released Wednesday as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Pyongyang after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.
Singapore is the likely site for the historic meeting, late this month or in early June, and Pompeo says it would last one day and possibly a second.