Trump is returning to campaign roots at rally in Indiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to his campaign roots with big-stage events allowing him to target vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilize his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans.

Trump is set to rally supporters in Elkhart, Indiana, on Thursday night, two days after state Republicans nominated former state lawmaker Mike Braun to challenge vulnerable Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump's political advisers view the event as a way to project party unity following a bruising primary between Braun and two Indiana Republican congressmen. Home-state Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the rally.

Trump has told advisers he is eager to ramp up his campaign travel on behalf of Republicans.