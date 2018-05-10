Turmeric powder can treat erection problems: Study

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- American experts have pointed out that ointments made of curry powder can treat erectile dysfunction, and a compound found in turmeric has been isolated as the key factor.

The latest research published by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Journal of Sexual Medicine states that topical ointments made with tumeric powder can help treat erectile disorders, and the chemical compound curcumin is the key factor.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring anti-inflammatory compound in turmeric that gives curry its yellowish color.

According to the report, the Albert Einstein School of Medicine's research team processed the turmeric powder into curcumin-loaded nanoparticles and created an ointment (each granule was 100 times smaller than human hair). The ointment was applied every two days for two weeks onto the abdomen of male rats.

The study's results showed increased blood flow to the genitals and improvement in hip vasodilation, which is the dilation of blood vessels near the groin area that help decrease blood pressure. Previous research has also shown that the effects of curcumin have longer lasting effects than many prescription medicines.

In addition, the study demonstrated that the nanoparticles penetrated through the skin and persisted in hair follicles for 24 hours in the male rats that were treated.

However, eating the curry powder will not have the same effects, because most of the curcumin will be digested in the stomach and loses its sexual function.

The topical drug could potentially become an alternative to Viagra pill, which is only effective in 60 to 70 percent of patients with erectile dysfunction.