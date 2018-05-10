|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|31
|114
|36
|41
|.360
|JMartinez Bos
|33
|130
|22
|45
|.346
|MMachado Bal
|36
|137
|18
|47
|.343
|DGordon Sea
|35
|144
|22
|49
|.340
|Simmons LAA
|34
|127
|22
|43
|.339
|Lowrie Oak
|36
|145
|16
|49
|.338
|Altuve Hou
|39
|157
|23
|52
|.331
|Trout LAA
|36
|133
|32
|44
|.331
|MSmith TB
|30
|95
|11
|31
|.326
|Castellanos Det
|35
|140
|20
|45
|.321
|Soler KC
|32
|112
|16
|36
|.321
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.