By  Associated Press
2018/05/10 10:41
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 31 114 36 41 .360
JMartinez Bos 33 130 22 45 .346
MMachado Bal 36 137 18 47 .343
DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340
Simmons LAA 34 127 22 43 .339
Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338
Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331
Trout LAA 36 133 32 44 .331
MSmith TB 30 95 11 31 .326
Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321
Soler KC 32 112 16 36 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.