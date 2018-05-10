BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 31 114 36 41 .360 JMartinez Bos 33 130 22 45 .346 MMachado Bal 36 137 18 47 .343 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Simmons LAA 34 127 22 43 .339 Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338 Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331 Trout LAA 36 133 32 44 .331 MSmith TB 30 95 11 31 .326 Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321 Soler KC 32 112 16 36 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.