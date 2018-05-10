|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|New York
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|6
|Tampa Bay
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
|Baltimore
|9
|27
|.250
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|17
|.469
|1
|Detroit
|15
|21
|.417
|3
|Kansas City
|12
|24
|.333
|6
|Chicago
|9
|25
|.265
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Los Angeles
|22
|14
|.611
|½
|Seattle
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Oakland
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Texas
|15
|24
|.385
|9
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1
Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 0
Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2
Detroit 7, Texas 4
Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Oakland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2
Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0
Houston 4, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, Seattle 2
Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.