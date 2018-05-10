All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12 New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14 Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14 Columbus 5 3 3 18 14 10 New York 5 3 0 15 21 10 New England 4 3 2 14 15 12 Montreal 3 6 0 9 14 23 Chicago 2 4 2 8 12 14 Philadelphia 2 5 2 8 6 14 Toronto FC 2 4 1 7 9 13 D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12 Los Angeles FC 5 2 1 16 18 14 Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18 FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7 Minnesota United 4 5 0 12 12 16 Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13 Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14 LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16 Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19 Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11 San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16 Seattle 1 4 2 5 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 4

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, May 5

Montreal 4, New England 2

New York 4, New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 0

Portland 1, San Jose 0

Sunday, May 6

Orlando City 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday, May 9

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

New York at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.