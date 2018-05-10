Nintendo News: Nintendo Announces New Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Launching on July 13 at a suggested retail price of $19.99, a new adjustable charging stand for the Nintendo Switch system makes playing in Tabletop mode easier than ever. With a handy port for an AC adapter on the side, the adjustable charging stand allows the Nintendo Switch system to be charging while in Tabletop mode, enabling longer play sessions.

Launching on July 13 at a suggested retail price of $19.99, a new adjustable charging stand for the Nintendo Switch system makes playing in Tabletop mode easier than ever. (Photo: Business Wire)

The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.

Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes: TV mode, Handheld mode and Tabletop mode. Tabletop mode lets players set up the Nintendo Switch system to play games on the go without the need for a TV. The compact and sturdy stand will work with any flat surface, like a tray table on an airplane or a dorm room desk. While not required, the adjustable charging stand makes playing in Tabletop mode more convenient.

For more information about Nintendo Switch, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

