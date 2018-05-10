Bluetooth Asia 2018 Exhibition and Speakers to Highlight Commercial and Industrial IoT

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--For the fifth year, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) will return to Shenzhen, China to present Bluetooth Asia 2018 on May 30-31. Market influencers, developers, and tech-driven consumers will come together at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center for hands-on experiences with the latest Bluetooth technology and to learn from the industry’s top thought leaders what the future holds for fast-growing solution areas, such as device networks and location services, as well as emerging Bluetooth markets, including Smart Building, Smart Industry, Smart City, and Smart Home.

Echoing the large-scale networking capabilities made possible by the recent launch of Bluetooth mesh, this year’s event will focus on how Bluetooth can be deployed in commercial and industrial settings. Senior expert presenters from top organizations such as Alibaba AI Labs, Bosch, CCSA, Mobike, Philips Lighting, Taipei Smart City, and Ximmerse will discuss how Bluetooth is impacting these new markets, as well as the latest applications and use cases made possible with Bluetooth mesh networking.

"Bluetooth was originally conceived as a wireless cable replacement technology for mobile voice and data applications, and now 20 years later after creating connected device and location technology and markets, the introduction of Bluetooth mesh now opens up a whole new set of markets and use cases. From smart factories to smart hospitals and more, Bluetooth can now connect thousands of devices creating expansive, scalable, and low-cost networks for whole buildings," said Mark Powell, Executive Director of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Powell will give a keynote during the conference that will celebrate 20 years of Bluetooth innovation and will chronicle the technology's continued expansion from a personal communication tool to an industrial-grade wireless connectivity solution.

Bluetooth Asia consistently brings together a forward-thinking Chinese audience who attend to share and gain knowledge about what is on the horizon for connected spaces. The 2018 event expands on last year’s successful developer workshop series with an impressive schedule of seminars led by the Bluetooth SIG, Bright Beacon, Dialog Semiconductor, NextGen, Nordic Semiconductor, Teledyne Lecroy, and Texas Instruments. Attendees will learn about the newest techniques and tools for implementing Bluetooth technology into their products and can participate in hands-on activities around developing peripherals, beacons, and mesh technology using Bluetooth. The event will also feature a Meet the Expert area where attendees will have the opportunity to get answers to questions on Bluetooth SIG membership, product qualification, and branding.

Bluetooth Asia 2018 will boast a free-to-attend exhibition floor that has doubled in size from last year. Over 40 leading organizations are confirmed to exhibit, including ARM, Dialog Semiconductor, Ellisys, Nordic Semiconductor and Teledyne Lecroy. Attendees will also find Chinese technology suppliers such as Bestechnic, Bright Beacon, Minew, Telink Semiconductor, Tuya, Ultune Technologies and Xuntong Technology. In addition to the show floor, exhibition visitors are welcome to attend a selection of morning speaking sessions at no cost. These include a session on Smart Buildings to be hosted by Chuck Sabin, Senior Director of Business Strategy and Planning at the Bluetooth SIG, on the on the first day of the conference, as well as a session on Bluetooth mesh presented by Kai Ren, Technical Evangelist and Program Manager at the Bluetooth SIG, on the second day.

“Bluetooth Asia 2018 provides a unique networking opportunity within the Bluetooth development community, as well as a chance to better understand the market sentiment and trends for Bluetooth technology,” said Huajun Yu, Senior Project Manager at Bosch China. “Furthermore, I am looking forward to seeing the innovative solutions from and joining the technical discussions with the many leading IoT and Industry 4.0 experts that will be in attendance.”

For more information on keynote sessions, developer sessions, and sponsors visit: https://www.bluetoothasiaevent.cn.com/

Register to attend Bluetooth Asia 2018: https://www.bluetoothasiaevent.cn.com/BluetoothSIGPR

About Bluetooth ® Wireless Technology

Bluetooth is the global wireless standard for simple, secure connectivity. Propelled by a global community of more than 33,000 companies, Bluetooth serves to unify, harmonize and drive innovation in the vast range of connected devices all around us. Through the collective creation and shared technical standards, Bluetooth simplifies, secures and enriches the technology experience of users worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006626/en/

CONTACT: Americas

INK Communications Co

Candice Eng, +1 512-922-7721

Bluetooth@ink-co.com

or

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Octopus Group

Sarah Nadif, +44 020 3772 8899

Bluetoothsig@weareoctopusgroup.net

or

Asia-Pacific

CHINA

Text100 China

Lily Sun, 86 10 59006800-103

lily.sun@text100.com.cn

or

JAPAN

Next PR

Seiji Arimoto, +81-3-4405-9537

Bluetooth@next-pr.co.jp

or

KOREA

Strategic Marketing and Communications, Inc.

Suyong Choi. +82-2-3445-7469

sy.choi@oksmc.co.kr

or

TAIWAN

Apex Communications Consultants

Stella Lin, 886-2-7718-7777 ext. 535

sig@apexpr.com.tw

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Bluetooth Special Interest Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 08:44 PM/DISC: 05/09/2018 08:44 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006626/en