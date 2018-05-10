Mexican caravan immigrants protest lack of visas in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some of the migrants who peeled off from a caravan and decided to stay in northern Mexico are protesting the lack of residency visas and are threatening to go to the U.S. border to seek asylum.

Mexican Sen. Maria del Carmen Ojesto said Wednesday that 15 of the Central Americans are on a hunger strike in the northern state of Sonora to demand visas they were promised.

She said the migrants have vowed that "if the promises are not kept, about 100 people will reconsider" staying in Mexico and "go to Tijuana to request asylum" in the U.S.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute says 76 migrants are working legally in Mexico, of a total of 182 visa requests made. An additional 106 are still being reviewed, because they lack necessary information.