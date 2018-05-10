3 killed in head-on crash in Wyoming

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. (AP) — A head-on collision in Wyoming killed three people, including two from France.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Wyoming Highway 120 near Thermopolis.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kolten Scott Moss, of Laramie, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck that veered across the oncoming lane and off the road.

The Highway Patrol says Moss drove back onto the highway and into a 2019 Winnebago Outlook motor home driven by 75-year-old lb Ruan Jensen, of Cannes, France.

Seventy-two-year-old Elsebeth Feilberg Jensen, also of Cannes, was a passenger.

Flames engulfed both vehicles and all three died at the scene.