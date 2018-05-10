WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday. SENT: 210 words, photos.

LONDON — All that is left to decide on the final day of the Premier League is whether Liverpool or Chelsea takes the final Champions League spot. By Rob Harris. SENT: 620 words, photos. Plus separate reports on Wednesday's 4 EPL games.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care but remains in the hospital following surgery for a brain hemorrhage. By Rob Harris. SENT: 230 words, photo.

MADRID — Novak Djokovic added another early elimination to his disappointing season, while Rafael Nadal continued to look invincible on clay. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SANTA NINFA, Sicily — Enrico Battaglin surged ahead at the perfect moment to win the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday as Chris Froome and most of the other favorites finished in the main pack. SENT: 530 words, photos.

KOLKATA, India — Ishan Kishan smashed a 17-ball half-century and led defending champion Mumbai Indians to No. 4 spot in the Indian Premier League with a resounding 102-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. SENT: 380 words, photos.

HERNING, Denmark — Host Denmark upset Finland 3-2 Wednesday as defending champion Sweden stayed perfect at the ice hockey world championship, shutting out Austria 7-0 on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 530 words, photos.

LONDON — Tottenham secured qualification for next season's Champions League after beating Newcastle 1-0 through Harry Kane's second-half goal to move into third place in the Premier League on Wednesday. SENT: 210 words, photos.

MANCHESTER, England — Yaya Toure hugged some teammates, high-fived others and was met with a warm embrace by Pep Guardiola on the touchline as he left the Etihad Stadium field for the last time as a Manchester City player. SENT: 440 words, photos.

LONDON — Huddersfield secured a second season in the Premier League by drawing 1-1 at Chelsea in their penultimate game of the season on Wednesday. SENT: 150 words, photos.

LEICESTER, England — Arsene Wenger will end his tenure at Arsenal without an away point in the Premier League in 2018 after his team lost 3-1 at Leicester on Wednesday. SENT: 150 words, photos.

MADRID — Ousmane Dembele scored twice and Lionel Messi added to his league-leading tally as champion Barcelona stayed on track to finish unbeaten in the Spanish league with a 5-1 rout of Villarreal on Wednesday. A depleted Real Madrid lost 3-2 at Sevilla to remain in third place behind Atletico Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ROME — AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted two goals and Nikola Kalinic added an own-goal in a nightmare 4-0 defeat for the Rossoneri as Juventus claimed a record fourth straight Italian Cup title. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MUNICH — Germany captain Manuel Neuer will not play in Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga game, putting his World Cup participation in doubt after the goalkeeper missed most of the season with a hairline fracture in his left foot. SENT: 220 words, photo.

VOLGOGRAD, Russia — In a World Cup soccer stadium built on the Stalingrad battlefield, Russia remembered its wartime dead on Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MOSCOW — A guide to Volgograd, one of Russia's 11 host cities for the World Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Rory McIlroy didn't break par until his fourth time at The Players Championship. The next step is having a chance on Sunday. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— GLF--PLAYERS-NOTEBOOK — Poulter has his eye on the cup — Ryder, not FedEx. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

The Toronto Raptors' Dwane Casey was the NBA's best coach this season, according to his fellow NBA coaches. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 290 words, photo.

With a winner in Winnipeg, Jets fans can finally showcase their support after years of early playoff exits and the team leaving the city once before. By John Wawrow. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CINCINNATI — The Mets wasted a rally by batting out of turn, and Adam Duvall led off the 10th inning with a homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory and concluded a series that will be remembered for an unexpected trade and an embarrassing mistake. By Joe Kay. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia has banned a Kosovo team from taking part in a karate competition it is hosting, over a political dispute stemming from the former province's declaration of independence. SENT: 340 words.

