|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|31
|114
|36
|41
|.360
|DGordon Sea
|34
|139
|21
|49
|.353
|Simmons LAA
|33
|123
|22
|43
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|33
|130
|22
|45
|.346
|MMachado Bal
|35
|133
|17
|46
|.346
|Lowrie Oak
|35
|141
|16
|48
|.340
|MSmith TB
|29
|91
|11
|30
|.330
|Trout LAA
|35
|128
|30
|42
|.328
|Soler KC
|31
|108
|15
|35
|.324
|Castellanos Det
|35
|140
|20
|45
|.321
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
KDavis, Oakland, 31; Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-1.